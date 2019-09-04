Former Communications Minister complains over wiretapping

Former Communications Minister Ayoob Kara on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Lahav 433 unit of the Israel Police in Lod, where he filed a complaint over wiretapping against him, following the publication of the conversation between him and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Channel 13 News on Monday.

"Dear citizens of Israel, I have come here to the most professional police unit of the Israel Police in order to file an important complaint about wiretapping that took place against me and against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu," Kara said.

"Yesterday’s story was tendentious in order to hurt me and the Prime Minister. I will not allow harm to my credibility, my path and ideology that I went with for many years," he added.

Channel 13 News published on Monday a recording of a conversation in which Netanyahu was heard arguing with Kara about ways to save Channel 20. The Prime Minister was also furious during the conversation about a credit that was given to Ayelet Shaked for acting on Channel 20.

The Justice Ministry responded to the recording, saying that "even after resigning as Minister of Communications, it was clarified that by virtue of his position, Netanyahu may engage in matters pertaining to various government ministries, including the Ministry of Communications."

However, the ministry added, "It was made clear to the Prime Minister that he should refrain from addressing issues affecting those with whom he has personal ties."