Gil Hoffman explains why there have been not two but seven elections so far over the past year, and why there might end up being as many as 12 before a new government is finally formed.

Gil then goes into the impact of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu waging a political battle against the media.

He concludes with a message to Zehut Party voters following their leader Moshe Feiglin’s deal with Netanyahu in which Zehut quit the race.