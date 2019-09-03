High school teachers' strike cancelled

Head of Secondary School Teachers Association cancels strike planned for Wednesday following talks with CEO of Prime Minister's Office.

Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary School Teachers Association, on Tuesday evening announced that a teachers’ strike that had been planned for Wednesday has been cancelled following a conversation with the CEO of the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier, Erez instructed teachers to begin classes at secondary schools at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, after he received restraining orders preventing a full strike at the start of the school year.

He argued that "instead of solving problems that do not cost money from the state budget, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and the local governments insist on issuing restraining orders to us, leaving the same problems unresolved."

Erez announced that "if by the end of September, we do not find an agreed upon solution on the issue of night duty for teachers accompanying field trips, all field trips after Sukkot will be stopped."

Last week, the National Labor Court issued an injunction against the Israel Teachers' Union, a separate union whose members teach at all grade levels, and prevented a strike on September 1, the first day of the school year.