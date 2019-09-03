4-year-old left in hot car for 2 hours

Toddler miraculously not in life-threatening danger after being forgotten in vehicle for hours on hot afternoon.

A four-year-old girl was forgotten in a vehicle in Netanya for two hours Wednesday afternoon.

Fortunately, one of the windows in the car was slightly open, preventing the child from suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics treated the girl at the scene and evacuated her to Laniado Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the case.

MDA paramedics Rafi Seven and Natalie Bennett said, "When we arrived, we saw the girl outside the vehicle sweating and hot to the touch. We were told that she was locked in the shuttle vehicle for about two hours and was found by a family member."

Shraga Sher, a United Hatzalah paramedic added, "When we arrived at the girl's place, she was already brought to her parents' home and there we gave her first aid. She then received medical treatment at the hospital while she was suffering from fluid loss and suspected heat stroke."