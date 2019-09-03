Rabbi Druckman: Don't waste right-wing votes

Rabbi Haim Druckman warns followers not to 'waste' votes on parties which will not clear electoral threshold, instructs them to vote Yamina.

Rabbi Haim Druckman, the head of the Bnei Akiva yeshiva movement, expressed deep concern that religious Zionist parties may lose tens of thousands of votes due to voter apathy or support for parties which will not cross the electoral threshold.

"I have to admit that I am disturbed that thousands of votes will be lost to the right in general and to religious Zionism in particular," said Rabbi Druckman. "We cannot continue gambling [with our votes]."

"It is incumbent upon each of us, anyone who believes in the Torah and the Land of Israel, to not vote for a list on which there is even a doubt whether or not in can clear the electoral threshold," he said.

"We saw in the previous election that even a list that received many thousands of votes was still missing just 1,000 votes and did not cross the threshold. This is a very dangerous experience.

Rabbi Druckman said that it was right and proper that there be only one electoral list representing religious Zionism to prevent votes from going to waste. "We must vote 'Yamina' to help Netanyahu become prime minister and stand guard over Torah and the land of Israel. This is a great responsibility on our shoulders. We must never gamble."