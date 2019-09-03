6-year-old falls 6 stories

A six-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling six stories from a residential building in Yavneh Tuesday.

The child was treated by emergency responders from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah and evacuated to the hospital in critical condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Mor who was among the first responders at the scene said: "I treated the young boy who according to witnesses fell from a six-floor balcony of a building. Together with other EMS personnel, I provided first aid treatment at the scene prior to the boy being transported to the hospital. He is suffering from a full system trauma and was unconscious when he was transported."