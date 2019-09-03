Listen: Yishai Ribo's new single - "Seder Ha'avoda"

Israeli singer says song aims to enter the experience of the people and High Priest as he carries out the Temple service on Yom Kippur.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Yishai Ribo
Mendy Hechtman/FLASH90

