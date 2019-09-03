KKL signs agreement with Argentine provinces

Two Argentine provinces will get advice on environmental issues from KKL.

Two Argentinian provinces will be advised by Israeli experts in environmental issues from Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund

KKL World President Daniel Atar signed the one-year cooperation agreement last week with Sergio Casas, governor of La Rioja.

“I celebrate these agreements that advance cooperation to take care of the environment. We signed an important agreement with the NGO Keren Kayemet LeIsrael against desertification, supporting heavily education about the environment and the efficient use of resources,” Casas tweeted.

A KKL delegation from Israel visited the local cemetery with Jewish community leaders and planted 100 trees to commemorate 100 years of the community.

KKL also made a donation to a small village of Tucuman province during a visit on Friday. Gov. Juan Manzur tweeted that “The community of Ciudad Sagrade de Quilmes will soon have a forest with games for children thanks to the generous donation of KKL, a Jewish national fund known worldwide for its commitment to caring for the environment,” and thanked Atar, KKL Vice Chairman Hernan Felman, and Hernán Hilu, president of KKL Argentina.

The Israeli and Argentinean leadership of KKL held on Sunday night an annual KKL event in the Coliseo Theatre in Buenos Aires with a performance by Israeli musician Rami Kleinstein.

“Israel is a miracle, with just 70 years the country made wonderful things for its people and for the whole world, like in this case cooperating in agriculture and technology but also in many other fields,” Kleinstein told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency before his show, his first visit to Argentina, during which he sang one song in Spanish.