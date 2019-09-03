Shaked: We will not allow legislation on immunity

Yamina chair: If PM requests legislation to grant him immunity from prosecution, MKs will need to consider stability and public interest.

Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked discussed Israel's response to Hezbollah’s attack on the northern border in an interview with Radio 103FM on Monday.

"The State of Israel has two red lines: The first is that Iran will not establish itself in Syria and the second is that Hezbollah will not use precise missiles. When we realized that they were arming themselves with 130,000 missiles aimed at the State of Israel, that is unacceptable to us and it was good that this incident ended the way it ended,” she said.

Addressing her party's situation in the next election, she said, "We need a double-digit number of seats, 12 seats and even more. I believe that is possible to establish a right-wing government. The bloc has more than 61 seats."

Shaked also responded to the question of whether Yamina would back legislation granting the Prime Minister immunity from prosecution.

"If the Prime Minister chooses the existing law, we will decide according to the circumstances. Knesset members should consider the issue of stability and the public interest," she replied.