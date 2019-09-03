Rabbi of Har Etzion Yeshiva passes away

Rabbi Binyamin Tabory, who headed the Har Etzion Yeshiva since 1978, passes away.

Rabbi Binyamin Tabory, head of the Har Etzion Yeshiva in Alon Shvut, passed away on Monday.

Rabbi Tabory, a native of the United States, was a prominent student of Rabbi Yosef Dov Halevi Soloveitchik. He was ordained as a rabbi and completed his M.A. degree. In Jewish philosophy at Yeshiva University and then chaired the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva in Toronto.

Since 1978, Rabbi Tabory served as the head of the Mount Etzion Yeshiva. For one year, he headed the Midrashiyat Noam yeshiva high school. In 1986 he founded the Torah MiTzion Kolel in Cleveland and headed it in its first year of existence.