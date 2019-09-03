European Flag Football Championship is a touchdown for Jerusalem

American Football in Israel president says that the biggest winner in the 2019 Flag Football European Championship is the city of Jerusalem.

This past weekend, 21 teams from all over Europe arrived in Jerusalem to compete for the 2019 Flag Football European Championship.

Denmark took the gold for the men while Spain won the women’s crown.

Josh Hasten speaks with American Football in Israel (AFI) president Steve Leibowitz, who says that the biggest winner in the competition is the city of Jerusalem, hosting the largest ever delegation (over 400 players) for a specific sport in an internationally recognized tournament. While the Israeli men’s team finished fourth and the women finished sixth, Israel already has its sights on the 2020 world championship in Copenhagen.