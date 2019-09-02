Israel allows Hamas terrorists to meet in prison

The Israel Prison Service has agreed to allow leaders of prisoners from the Hamas terrorist organization to hold a joint meeting, Haaretz reported Monday.

Terrorists imprisoned in Israel have been threatening to go on a hunger strike in recent days. Several prisoners have returned their meals and have made demands on the IPS regarding their communication options with people outside the prison.

The meeting took place at Ramon Prison with IPS approval, and several Hamas leaders imprisoned in other prisons were brought in specially for the meeting.

Among the participants in the meeting were the mastermind of the Passover massacre at the Park Hotel in Netanya in which 30 people were murdered and the terrorist who planned two bombings in Jerusalem in which 20 civilians were killed.

The Prison Service said, "We do not intend to address operational issues in prisons."