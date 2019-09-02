Journalist calls Netanyahu 'Disgusting tyrant'

Sharon Shpurer, a journalist on the website "The hottest place in hell", strongly attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"It is impossible to suspect that I have a great deal of professional appreciation for Guy Peleg, or any of the legal writers on the major channels. But I did think it a good time to say it clearly," Shpurer wrote on her Facebook page.

"Binyamin Netanyahu is not only corrupt, he is a scumbag, he's rot - he and his ministers, his wife and son," Shpurer exclaimed. "He's not my Prime Minister. There's no longer any room for discussion about him. Disgusting tyrant go home."

The Likud said in response: "Leftist incitement against the Right and Prime Minister Netanyahu is raging nonstop. All red lines were crossed. Disgrace."