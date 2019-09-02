Shaked: 'Clear that Likud is preparing to bring in Blue & White'

'Benny Gantz won't be PM, but Likud is preparing to ask Blue and White to join the government,' Yamina chairwoman warns.

Yamina chairwoman Ayelet Shaked spoke on Monday about the Likud party's campaign, noting that the Likud is "careful to attack" Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid, but not Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz.

Speaking at the Calcalist economic conference in Tel Aviv, she emphasized, "It's clear that they're preparing the ground for bringing Gantz into a Netanyahu government."

"Benny Gantz will not be prime minister," she estimated. "We will recommend [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, and I hope that he will form a government with us. History has proven that he first talks with the left-wing parties."

On Sunday, Shaked called on Netanyahu to focus on enlarging the size of the bloc, instead of attacking his natural partners.

On Friday, she emphasized that Netanyahu's attacks on the New Right are what caused the right-wing bloc to lose its majority in April's elections and led to the need for new elections.

"I call on Netanyahu to immediately cease his campaign against Yamina, and to focus on enlarging the bloc. Netanyahu's attacks on us in the previous elections prevented the right-wing bloc from having a 61-seat majority. Netanyahu - don't repeat the same mistake," she said then.