Cleveland Browns cut Jewish placekicker Greg Joseph

The Cleveland Browns have cut Jewish placekicker Greg Joseph.

Joseph was cut on Saturday after spending a year with the team. He was released on waivers, which means another National Football League team has the opportunity to pick him up.

The team had to trim its roster ahead of its first regular season game against the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

Joseph, 25, was picked up by the Browns last summer when he was cut by the Miami Dolphins after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic University. He played football and soccer at the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.