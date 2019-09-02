IDF soldier injured during Bethlehem operation

Arab rioters shoot fireworks, hurl stones at Israeli troops during operation in Bethlehem, injuring one soldier.

An IDF soldier was injured during a pre-dawn operation in Bethlehem, an army spokesperson said Monday morning.

“Overnight, during an operation involving IDF forces in Bethlehem, disturbances and violent riots were sparked, during which stones and fireworks were thrown at the soldiers,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result, a soldier was injured, and was evacuated in light condition to a hospital for treatment.”

Other IDF soldiers who took part in the operation responded to the attacks with crowd dispersal techniques.

During Israeli security operations across Judea and Samaria overnight, 22 wanted terror suspects were arrested in connection with attacks on Israeli security personnel and civilians.

In addition, IDF forces in the Efraim district of Samaria uncovered tens of thousands of shekels in terror funds.

In the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Qalqilya in western Samaria, IDF forces found an illegal pistol during weapons searches.