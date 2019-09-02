Twitter CEO’s account sends pro-Nazi tweets after being hacked

'Hitler is innocent.' Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account defends Hitler and Nazi Germany in series of tweets - after being hacked.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account sent out racist and inflammatory tweets including “Hitler is innocent” after it was hacked.

His account also tweeted that Twitter’s headquarters is “blowing up” as well as re-tweeting a tweet saying “Nazi Germany did nothing wrong.”

The tweets were up for about a half hour before they were removed.

Dorsey has 4.2 million followers.

“We’re aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened,” Twitter’s communications department tweeted on Friday night. It later tweeted that the account was “now secure.”

Twitter has been accused of being unable to control hate speech and harassment on its platform. It is not the first time that Dorsey has been hacked either.