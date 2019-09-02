Netanyahu calls for boycott of HBO’s ‘Our Boys’

New HBO series is anti-Semitic, Netanyahu charges, accusing show of misrepresenting Mideast conflict and giving Israel 'a bad name.'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called for the boycott of an Israeli television channel for producing and screening the controversial HBO series “Our Boys.”

Netanyahu made the charge in a post Friday on Facebook, calling the show “anti-Semitic” and asserting that it “gives a bad and false name to Israel.”

The post included a graphic sporting the logos of Channel 12 and its news division, under the words “fake news.”

The first moments of the 10-episode series focuses on the kidnapping in June 2014 of three teenage Israeli boys who were found dead two weeks later, and then focuses for the rest of the series on the retaliatory murder of an Arab teen from east Jerusalem by Jewish extremists.

“They took but a few minutes to show what happened to the three, and then the plot moves away from their heinous murder, and instead focuses on the horrible, but unique case of the murder of a single Arab child,” Netanyahu said.

“I’m not surprised that Channel 12 slanders Israel, as I am used to them slandering me on a daily basis,” he said.

Netanyahu has regularly criticized Keshet for its coverage of corruption charged against him, including on Saturday night when he accused the station on social media of “committing a terror attack against democracy” and of attempting to influence the outcome of the upcoming national elections.