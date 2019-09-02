Canadian election candidate ousted over anti-Semitic comments

The Liberal Party of Canada has ousted a candidate for the upcoming national election after B’nai Brith Canada revealed his past allegedly anti-Semitic comments.

Hassan Guillet, a former imam running for election in a Montreal district, was removed on Friday from contention for the October 21 election. Gulliet gained international attention when he spoke out following a 2017 mosque attack in Quebec City.

B’nai Brith revealed that Guillet’s past has included celebrating the release of pro-Hamas activist Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement which is outlawed in Israel.

Salah has in the past labeled Israeli leaders “terrorists” and “enemies of Allah” in a speech to Muslims in Be’er Sheva.

He was arrested for incitement to terrorism and supporting an illegal terrorist organization following the July 14, 2017 terrorist attack on the Temple Mount in which three Druze Israeli policemen were shot dead.

At funerals of the terrorists in Umm Al-Fahm, Salah praised the murderous attack and called for a war on the Temple Mount.

B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn welcomed Guillet’s turfing and said, “the anti-Semitic tropes of ‘Zionists controlling governments’ and of ‘dual loyalty’ are two of the more abhorrent expressions of paranoid anti- Jewish conspiracy theories.”

The Liberal Party of Canada said in a statement that Guillet’s past comments “do not correspond to the party’s values.”