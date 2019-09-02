Poll: Blue and White - 32, Likud - 31

Channel 13 News poll finds that Liberman wins 11 seats and continues to be the deciding factor in who will form a coalition.

A poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs and published on Channel 13 News on Sunday evening finds that the Blue and White party would win 32 seats in the next Knesset.

The Likud party wins 31 seats, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu wins 11 seats, and Yamina has 10 seats.

The Joint List has 10 seats according to the poll, United Torah Judaism has 7, and the Democratic Union has 7 seats as well.

The Shas party and the Labor-Gesher list receive six seats each.

Otzma Yehudit wins just 2.82% of the votes and therefore does not pass the electoral threshold.

In the division into blocs, the right-wing bloc has 54 seats, and the left-wing-Arab has 55. Yisrael Beytenu with its 11 seats, as has been the case in almost all the polls, is the deciding factor in who will form the coalition.