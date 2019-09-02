PA outraged over Netanyahu's sovereignty pledge

Abbas spokesman says all the "settlements" will be dismantled as was the case in Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday dismissed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's remarks that his next government intends to annex Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Abu Rudeineh said that the annexation of Israeli “settlements” is contrary to international law and that the Israeli government is striving to establish facts on the ground that will not bring peace, security or stability.

The “settlement” policy, attempts to achieve free normalization in a manner contrary to the Arab peace initiative and the drive to erode the two-state solution are unacceptable, he added.

Abbas’ spokesman added that unless peace is achieved that will "please the Palestinian people", there would be no immunity to anyone or any decision or position contrary to the decisions of the Palestinian, Arab and international institutions.

He further claimed that all the “settlements” were illegal and would be dismantled as they were dismantled in Gaza and the Sinai Peninsula.