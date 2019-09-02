Wounded Poway rabbi gets lifelike prosthetic

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost his finger in the shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway, receives lifelike prosthetic finger.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost his finger in the April shooting attack on the Chabad of Poway in San Diego, has received a lifelike prosthetic finger.

The silicone prosthetic is meant to help his hand function properly and is removed for sleep.

Sam Heifetz, a third-generation prosthetist at Orthocraft Prosthetic and Orthotic Services in Brooklyn, created the High Definition Silicone Restoration or lifelike prosthesis for Rabbi Goldstein, according to COlLive reported.

The rabbi lost one index finger in the attack by alleged gunman, John Earnest, who shot with an assault rifle at close range.

“His lost finger during the horrific attack in his synagogue is a physical reminder of hate but his counterattack of inner strength, trust in God and bringing good to the world sheds light over and over,” Heifetz said, according to the news website.

One Poway Chabad member, Lori Kaye, was killed in the shooting attack which took place on the last day of Passover, April 27. Three other members, including the rabbi, were wounded.

Earnest, the suspected shooter pleaded not guilty in May to federal hate crimes and other charges.

He has already pleaded not guilty to 108 federal hate crime charges and civil rights offenses.

Prosecutors have said Earnest could face the death penalty if convicted of the murder charges.