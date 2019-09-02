Poll: 32 seats for the Likud, 10 for Yamina

Kan News poll finds that Feiglin's voters have dispersed to the Likud and to Yamina, but also to Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White.

A Kan News poll published on Sunday evening finds that if the Knesset elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party with 32 seats.

The Blue and White party trails Likud by one seat, with 31, the poll found.

The third largest party is the Joint List with 11 seats. Ayelet Shaked's Yamina party has 10 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu has 9.

The Democratic Union alliance between Meretz and Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic party has 7 seats. The haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, remained stable with 7 seats each.

The Labor-Gesher party of Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis has six seats. Otzma Yehudit does not pass the electoral threshold with 2.9% of the vote.

The poll examined where the voters of the Zehut party went following the party’s withdrawal from the race, and found that they had dispersed to the Likud and to Yamina, but also to Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White.

The poll was conducted by the KANTAR Institute on September 1, 2019, among a nation-wide sample size of the Israeli population aged 18+. The number of people asked to respond: 1,518. The number of people who actually answered: 550. Margin of error: 4.3%+.