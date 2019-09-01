'Safeguard the Land of Israel - Don't waste your vote!'

Just over two weeks before Israel’s second Knesset election of 2019, the Sovereignty Movement has launched an ad campaign urging right-wing voters to avoid smaller parties which are electoral ‘long-shots’, and vote instead of parties guaranteed to pass the 3.25% minimum threshold needed to enter the Knesset.

Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, the leaders of the Sovereignty Movement, explained the reasoning behind their ad campaign.

“To protect the Land of Israel, Zionist values, the heritage of Israel, relative stability of the security and economic situation, and to promote the process of sovereignty, the national camp must achieve a majority of 61 mandates. Only in this way will the prime minister not be forced to form a government with the Left”.

According to the most recent polls, the right-wing - religious bloc has 56-57 mandates – short of the 61 seats needed for a majority government.

The Sovereignty Movement, which has lobbied the Israeli government to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, warned that failure to achieve an out-right right-wing majority could have devastating consequences for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Katsover and Matar suggested, however, that a right-wing majority in the Knesset could be achieved through voter mobilization campaigns – but only if voters understand the importance of backing parties which are guaranteed to pass the threshold.

“The gap of the four mandates that are lacking might be bridged by two critical actions,” the Movement said in a statement. “One is massive mobilization for voting and getting rid of the dangerous complacency that has spread on the right-wing camp, while simultaneously assuring that the rightwing camp will vote only for parties that will surely pass the electoral threshold.”

“The voters of the right-wing camp have an enormous responsibility. Ideological meticulousness might be considered positively as standing for principles, but in the political field, such meticulousness can yield disastrous results as already has been proven in the past.”

The Right faces a greater risk of losing large numbers of votes on parties which fail to pass the threshold, Katsover and Matar said, arguing that younger voters who do not remember the 1992 election and subsequent Labor government which pursued the Oslo Accords, or the evacuation of Gush Katif in 2005, are less likely to grasp the consequences of losing control of the government.

“The younger generation has not experienced those traumatic days, and it could very well be that this is one of the reasons for the complacency on the Right. These experiences are seared in our memories and we vow to do all we can so that these disastrous events will not occur again. This is why we urge voters: Go vote - and vote only for those parties that will surely pass the electoral threshold”.

The Sovereignty Movement also appealed to the parties which are projected by polls not to clear the electoral threshold: “Dear friends, our partners in the love of the Land and in building it, we have built together, invested together, devoted ourselves to the Land together and when there was no choice, we demonstrated together. Let us assure that all of this work will not be wasted, beneath the electoral threshold. Show nobility of character and national and historical responsibility at this critical time; if it is not totally certain that you will pass the electoral threshold, please, drop out of the race”.