Gantz suspends campaign - Lapid blames Netanyahu

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz responded to the firing of anti-aircraft missiles at IDF forces along the northern border by Hezbollah on Sunday and ordered a temporary suspension of the party's election campaign.

"The Lebanese government needs to know that it will be held accountable for any terrorist activity carried out on its territory. We know that the IDF and security forces are prepared for every challenge and we do not recommend to anyone to put us to the test," Gantz said.

"Regarding action against anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens or its sovereignty, there is no opposition and coalition," Gantz continued. "In light of the security situation, I gave an order to suspend our campaign at this time."

Minutes later, fellow Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid responded to the missile barrage on the northern border by attacking Netanyahu. "The children in the north are in shelters for only one reason: because Bibi violated the successful ambiguity policy due the elections," Lapid said. "This is what happens when the prime minister plays politics at the expense of security."

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) responded to Lapid: "Where did you get this nonsense from? Do you know what happens when you play politics at the expense of the sensitive security situation? You lose elections."