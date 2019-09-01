Orthodox Jewish man hit in face with belt in Brooklyn attack

Two assailants beat Jewish man with belt while hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Brooklyn synagogue.

A Jewish man was verbally and physically attacked in the Brooklyn, New York neighborhood of Flatbush.

In the Saturday afternoon attack, two men who may have been drunk hit the Jewish man in the face with a belt and yelled “anti-Jewish racial slurs,” the Vosizneias Jewish news website reported. No age was given for the victim.

The victim told police that he and the men did not speak to each other before the attack.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, the website reported.

It is the fourth attack on a Jewish victim in Brooklyn in the last week.