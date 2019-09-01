IDF carries out operation on Lebanese border

The IDF confirms that the fires in the Mount Dov region were caused by an IDF operation in the area.

The IDF confirmed on Sunday that the fires in the Mount Dov region were a result of an IDF operation in the area. Earlier on Sunday, Lebanese media reported that the IDF had fired artillery shells at the Shebaa farms on the Lebanese border.

On Saturday night, the IDF announced a postponement of a major exercise planned for this week due to Hezbollah's threats to take revenge on Israel for Israeli strikes in Beirut and Syria last week.

The IDF continued to maintain its alert over the weekend, transferring artillery to the Lebanese border and closing the airspace over Kiryat Shmona and Galilee.

In addition, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered that IDF Spokesman Ronen Manelis, who was due to end his position this week, will remain in office for the time being. He will be replaced by Brigadier General Hedy Zilberman at a later date.