Teen injured in ramming attack released from hospital

Noam Nevies hopes to dance again after being released from the hospital over 2 weeks after being run over in terrorist attack.

The young woman who was injured in a terrorist ramming attack in Gush Etzion more than two weeks ago has been released from the hospital, Haddash Ein Kerem Medical Center stated Sunday.

Noam Nevies, 20, who is the granddaughter of Arutz Sheva opinion editor Rochel Sylvetsky, was moderately injured when an Arab deliberately ran over her and her younger brother while they were making their way to a bus stop in Gush Etzion.

"I can't remember everything that happened. We were on the way to the station and before we reached it, the car hit us from behind," Noam said upon her release from the hospital.

"I hope to return to dancing," Noam, who suffered fractures in both of her legs in the attack, said.

Her brother, Nahum, 17, remains in serious condition. The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Nahum Elimelech Refael ben Zahava Rivka.