'Israel has a twin sister in Honduras'

President of Honduras writes in Western Wall guest book: "Thanks to Israel our brothers, who keep this holy city."

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrived this morning, Sunday, with his wife to visit the Western Wall during his visit in Jerusalem, during which he is to inaugurate a diplomatic office of his country.

The president expressed excitement about the visit, saying he visited the Western Wall nearly thirty years ago (in 1991), a visit that had a great impact on him. He said he was glad that the Jewish people was in charge of “this holy place” and opened its doors to the entire world, and he was glad to return to visit it.

The Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovich, recited Psalm 121 with the Honduran President and congratulated him with King Solomon's prayer, that all his prayers and those of his country be readily accepted.

The president remained in personal prayer for a long time, buried a note in the Western Wall, and wrote in the Western Wall's guestbook, "Thank God for allowing me to represent Honduras at this time to ensure our closeness to Israel.. May it be the beginning of blessings for our people. Thanks to Israel our brothers, who keep this holy city. May peace continue to spread among the peoples of the world. God bless Honduras."

At the end of his visit, the President of Honduras said, "The State of Israel can see a twin sister in Honduras. We are now opening a new relationship. I have the privilege to be President of Honduras and I thank you for keeping this holy place."