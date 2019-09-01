Suspect arrested after hospital synagogue catches fire

Court extends by 4 days arrest of man suspected of setting fire to synagogue in Petah Tikva's Beilinson hospital.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court last night extended the arrest of a man suspected of burning the synagogue at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The investigation began after a report was received on Friday by Israel Police about a synagogue fire inside the hospital compound.

A preliminary examination of police officers arriving at the scene and a security camera examination revealed that a man who arrived at the hospital for treatment had entered the synagogue and, as soon as he left, a fire started at the scene.

The suspect was identified by police and arrested and at a hearing at Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court last night, his arrest was extended until Monday.





