Suspect arrested after hospital synagogue catches fire

Court extends by 4 days arrest of man suspected of setting fire to synagogue in Petah Tikva's Beilinson hospital.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Aftermath of fire in the synagogue
Aftermath of fire in the synagogue
Police Spokesperson

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court last night extended the arrest of a man suspected of burning the synagogue at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The investigation began after a report was received on Friday by Israel Police about a synagogue fire inside the hospital compound.

A preliminary examination of police officers arriving at the scene and a security camera examination revealed that a man who arrived at the hospital for treatment had entered the synagogue and, as soon as he left, a fire started at the scene.

The suspect was identified by police and arrested and at a hearing at Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court last night, his arrest was extended until Monday.



Loading....

Tags:arson, Beilinson Hospital



top