Sovereignty movement "cautiously accepts" Netanyahu's remarks

The Sovereignty movement welcomed the Prime Minister's remarks today, Sunday, at the opening of the school year in Elkana regarding his intention to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, but the movement warned of a possible hinting in Netanyahu's remarks, to the possibility of allowing the establishment of an Arab political entity over the rest of the area in Judea and Samaria.

"Such an entity would pose a security and strategic threat to the heart of the State of Israel, and in particular would be a serious blow to the Zionist-Jewish vision , which Israel has yearned for in its years of exile, i.e. the restoration of Israeli sovereignty over the entire Land of Israel, " said Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, heads of the Sovereignty movement.

The movement reminded the public in Israel and the Prime Minister of the words of First Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion at the Zionist Congress in Zurich (1937), which states: "No Jew is allowed to waive the right of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. This is not the authority of any Jew, it is not the authority of any Jewish body. It is not even the authority of the entire Jewish people that lives with us today - to give up any part of it in the land.”

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu and Minister Peretz participated in the opening ceremony of an elementary school in the Samaria community of Elkana.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the students during his speech, "We are building new houses here - this is a new house that is an old house - this is the original old house of the Jewish people and we will build another Elkana. We won't uproot anyone here. There will be no more Gush Katifs, no more displacement, and with the help of G-d we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all [Jewish] communities as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the State of Israel."