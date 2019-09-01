Bennett: Netanyahu adopting sovereignty plan shows we succeeded

Yamina leader says PM has finally adopted his plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over Area C, but strong Yamina required to implement it.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennet welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu's promise Sunday to apply Israeli sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Eight years ago when Prime Minister Netanyahu galloped toward two states for two peoples, debating whether they would clear 97% or 93% of the territory of Judea and Samaria, I first published my plan to apply Israeli law to Area C in Judea and Samaria. Everyone mocked me, saying 'you're delusional.' Today the same prime minister says he is adopting the plan. We were successful,” Bennett said.

Bennett said that Netanyahu's remarks showed why it was important that right-wing voters support the Yamina party. "Netanyahu only applies right-wing principles when when he has with him a true ideological right - in a free economy, in maintaining the land of Israel, in restraining the justice system and more.

"A small Yamina will result in the establishment of a government with Gantz, Peretz and Nissenkorn — that would prevent sovereignty, prevent free economies, and veto a judicial revolution," Bennett added.

Earlier, Netanyahu visited the elementary school in the Samaria town of Elkana, where he addressed the students on the first day of the new school year.

"We are building new houses here - this is a new house that is an old house - this is the original old house of the Jewish people and we will build another Elkana. We won't uproot anyone here. There will be no more Gush Katifs, no more displacement, and with the help of G-d we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all c as part of the Land of Israel and as part of the State of Israel," Netanyahu told the students.