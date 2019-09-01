Hurricane Dorian grows to category four

Hurricane Dorian expected to grow even stronger as it crosses the Bahamas before skirting Florida.

Hurricane Dorian has grown to category four, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday night.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of nearly 145mph (225km/h). It is expected to grow even stronger and potentially cross the Bahamas before skirting Florida's east coast early next week.

Reports from the Bahamas described tourists scrambling to leave before the closure of the international airport, the BBC reported.

States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina. Residents have been urged to stock enough food, water and medicine to last at least a week.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday received a briefing on Hurricane Dorian from Acting Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Pete Gaynor, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Environmental Observation and Prediction Dr. Neil Jacobs, and Deputy Assistant to the President and Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Pete Brown.

The President was provided an update on the ongoing locally executed, State-managed, and Federally supported preparation efforts. Officials discussed the projected track of Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and the potential impacts of the storm.

The President reiterated his support of those in the path of the storm and of the officials working to keep them safe. He asked the Federal officials to ensure that their teams are in close contact with Governors DeSantis, Kemp, Cooper, and McMaster, and are providing all appropriate support. He impressed on officials the importance of getting help out to those in the path of the storm and to listen to the warnings of State and local officials.

Trump released a video on Thursday night in which he urged those likely to be affected by Dorian to “be aware and be safe”.