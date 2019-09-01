Honduran President arrives in Israel

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández landed at the Ben Gurion Airport on Saturday night.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin welcomed him at the airport.

Hernández will stay in Israel for several days. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and is also expected to inaugurate a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.

The President announced last week that his country would open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

The mission will be an extension of Honduras' Tel Aviv-based embassy, but Hernández it was "recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."

As expected, the announcement was met with outrage in the Palestinian Authority (PA), which said it would submit a formal complaint against Honduras to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It called the decision a "direct aggression" against the Palestinian Arab people and a "blatant violation of international law and legitimacy."

On Friday, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Honduras for announcing the opening of a diplomatic mission to Israel in Jerusalem, saying the PA considers the announcement a “crime against international law and the two-state solution.”

“The right of Palestinians to Jerusalem as the capital of their independent state is a sacred right. It is unacceptable [that Jerusalem] be used for gaining or selling political positions in favor of the United States or Israel,” Shtayyeh said in a press statement quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency.