France: Manhunt for suspect in stabbing attack

Police search for second stabbing suspect after knife attack leaves one dead, eight wounded.

Two men carried out a stabbing attack in a suburb of Lyon, France, killing a 19-year-old man and wounding eight others.

Initial reports had claimed nine wounded, but the number was later revised to eight. According to CNN affiliate BFM TV, three of the victims were seriously wounded.

One of the attackers was armed with a knife, while the other carried a skewer.

Police have arrested one of the attackers, but the second escaped. According to BFM, one of the attackers was a 33-year-old "asylum seeker."



An official with the Lyon regional administration told The Associated Press that one suspected assailant was detained and at least one other suspect in the attack was on the run. However, he did not give details, and claimed the motive for the attack is still unknown.

National security forces are not involved in the search, he told AP.

Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb tweeted: "I am extremely shocked by the attack that just took place in the Lyon area, during which one person died and several others wounded, some seriously."

At this point, the stabbing is not believed to be a terror attack.