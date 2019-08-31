Shalva Band to attend IAC National Summit

Special-ed band who moved audiences worldwide to perform at annual event scheduled to take place later this year in Florida​.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) has officially announced that the special-ed Shalva Band will perform at the 2019 IAC National Summit scheduled to take place in Florida this coming December.

The Shalva Band were featured in the semi-finals of the Eurovision in Tel Aviv after they bowed out of the competition to represent Israel in the European contest in order to avoid the desecration of Shabbat (Sabbath) observance.

"We are honored and excited to have The Shalva Band join us at the 2019 IAC National Summit!" IAC wrote. "They are a true inspiration for a spirit of strength, values, inclusiveness, unity, persistence, talent, and everything else we would hope our society to be!"