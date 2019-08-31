Nasrallah: Attacks on Israel can come from anywhere in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader warns: Response to Israeli attacks can come from anywhere in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Saturday evening that "response to Israeli attacks can come from anywhere in Lebanon, not just from the Shebaa farms."

"The response will come from Lebanon. We will choose the place and time.

"Israel should know that the Lebanese air space is not open to her." Reiterating his promise to retaliate for a "drone attack" in Beirut, he added: "We don't have a precision missile factory. [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu is lying."

Earlier this week, Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper reported that Hezbollah plans to retaliate by Sunday evening for attacks it believes perpetrated.

According to the "Opposition Force" sources, Hezbollah is aiming to exact a price similar to the one it paid, by taking the lives of two or three Israelis.

In response, Israel moved reinforcements towards its northern border, called up reservists, and canceled a planned exercise.