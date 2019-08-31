Dov Hikind: 'Enough is enough of Jews living in fear in America'

Former NYS Assemblyman calls on NYC's Mayor de Blasio to 'take charge' and address the city's growing anti-Semitism.

Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind responded Friday to the attack on a Jewish man in Crown Heights.

In the Thursday attack, the second in a week, a 34-year-old Jewish man took a rock in his eye and suffered cuts to his face.

"Violent antisemitism has reached an unbearable limit in NYC," Hikind tweeted. "We need our @NYCMayor to take charge and address not only the symptoms, but the root causes! Enough is enough of Jews living in fear anywhere in America, let alone New York City!"

Thursday's attack happened about a dozen blocks away from where 64-year-old Rabbi Avraham Gopin, the father-in-law of popular Hasidic singer Benny Friedman, was hit in the head by a stone brick that was thrown at him while walking in Crown Heights.

In that incident, the attacker allegedly yelled a Jewish slur at Rabbi Gopin and threw a rock in his direction, but missed. Rabbi Gopin, a father of 10, confronted the alleged rock-thrower who then started punching him before fleeing, police said.

Rabbi Gopin was hospitalized but is now recovering at home after suffering a broken nose, two broken teeth, bruises. He required several stitches.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the hate crime task force is investigating both incidents.