Police patrol boat units rescue two men stranded in middle of Kinneret after the motor of their boat broke down.

Over the weekend, Israel Police patrol boats rescued two men stranded in the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) after the motor of their boat broke down.

Police boats patrolling the area spotted the men four kilometers from the shore.

Two people were found near the boat and police units searched for and found two others who were missing, rescuing them.

The group was then taken in the police boat and back to shore to safety.