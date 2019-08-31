Jewish tennis player makes third round of US Open

Diego Schwartzman, the 27-year-old Argentine Jewish tennis player, has made it to the third round of the US Open.

He has yet to drop a set, defeating Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-0 in the first round and Egor Gerasmiov of Belarus, 6-4, 6-2, 6-0. Schwartzman, currently ranked 20th in the world, is set to face American Tennys Sandgren, ranked 72nd, in the third round on Saturday.

Schwartzman, the highest-ranked Jewish tennis player in the world, was raised in a Jewish family in Buenos Aires.

Last year, Schwartzman lost in the third round of the US Open to Kei Nishikori, who reached the semifinals. This year, Schwartzman fell in the same round at Wimbledon, in five sets, and in the Australian Open, as well as in the second round in the French Open, to fellow Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

Schwartzman is set to play his first doubles match on Friday with Guido Pella, also from Argentina.