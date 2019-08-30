Trump: We're not involved in Iran's failed rocket launch

US President wishes Iran luck in determining what caused its failed rocket launch.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States was not involved with a failed Iranian rocket launch a day earlier.

“The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One,” he added.

The tweet included a satellite image of Thursday’s failed launch as provided to NPR by Planet Labs.

The rocket exploded on its launch pad at a space center in northern Iran, according to an Iranian official quoted by Reuters.

A US official also said Iran suffered a satellite launch failure.

Earlier this year, Iran twice attempted to launch a satellite into space but failed when the satellite failed to reach orbit.

The launches came despite US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s warning to Iran to cease its efforts to develop ballistic missiles. Pompeo demanded that Iran drop its plans for a space launch, saying such actions would defy UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Thursday’s failed launch attempt came days after the head of the Iranian Space Agency said that Iran will launch three satellites into orbit by the end of this year.

