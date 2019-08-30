Hezbollah claims: Drones were flown from Israeli gunboats

Hezbollah hands over drones which crashed in Beirut to Lebanese army following investigation.

Al-Manar, the television station of the Hezbollah terrorist organization said on Friday that two drones which crashed in Beirut early in the week were flown from Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese coast.

The report said that Hezbollah handed over the drones to the Lebanese army after conducting an investigation.

Hezbollah claimed on Saturday night that an Israeli drone fell in the southern suburbs of Beirut and that a second drone exploded near the ground.

Two days later, the terrorist organization claimed that its experts found that one drone was laden with highly explosive materials, suggesting the aerial vehicles were designed to carry out attacks.

Israel has not commented on the reports.

On Wednesday, Lebanon's army said it shot at an Israeli drone in south Lebanon.

The country’s official National News Agency said the army opened fire at the drone after "its violation of Lebanese airspace."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)