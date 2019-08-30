Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 3

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it barrels toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Friday afternoon, according to The Hill.

The NHC said the hurricane is expected to begin a “slower west-northwestward to westward motion” starting Friday night, meaning it could continue to strengthen as it makes its way to the US mainland. It is expected to hit the Florida coast by late Monday.

Data from a reconnaissance plane shows that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph, with hurricane-force gusts extending outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency earlier this week, asking Florida residents of to prepare themselves with at least seven days-worth of supplies. He has also asked President Trump to declare a pre-landfall disaster for all of the Sunshine State’s 67 counties.

“This declaration will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures,” he wrote in a letter to the White House.

On Thursday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 12 South Georgia counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Trump released a video on Thursday night in which he urged those likely to be affected by Dorian to “be aware and be safe”.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)