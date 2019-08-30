The biggest liar in the Middle East

Jay Shapiro thinks Abu Mazen is not interested in any kind of normalization with Israel, but just wants to hurt it in every way possible.

Jay Shapiro argues that Mahmoud Abbas is the key factor in the fact that the Arabs in Judea and Samaria have not yet reached a peace agreement with Israel.

He says that Abu Mazen is not only lying to the US and Israel, but also to the leaders of the Arab states, and he is doing so without shame.

Shapiro estimates that as long as Abu Mazen is in office, the Palestinian Authority will not be able to move anywhere and possibly collapse because its leader is solely interested in perpetuating the conflict and is making no real attempt to resolve it.