Bodies of British composer, family, found in Switzerland

British composer Jonathan Goldstein, his wife, Hannah and their 7–month-old daughter died in a plane crash in Switzerland.

The three bodies were found at the site of the crash Sunday amid debris from the Piper airplane that Goldstein, who was 50, was flying through the Simplon Pass in southern Switzerland, the Swiss news site Nau reported.

Hannah Goldstein, a 36-year-old saxophone player whose maiden name was Marcinowicz, and Jonathan Goldstein were married in 2016. Their only daughter, Saskia, died instantly along with them in the crash.

Goldstein began his career as a music director for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. He went on to assist on the soundtrack for Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear as well as re-recordings of famous soundtracks such as the score to the director’s classic movie Taxi Driver.

As well as film and broadcast music, as the founder of the Goldstein Music Group he worked on music for high profile advertising campaigns featuring dozens of international brands, including American Express, Lexus, Sony and Tesco, The Jewish Chronicle noted in its reporting on the family’s tragedy.