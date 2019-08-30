Five men tell Hungarian cantor and his wife they ‘belong in the gas chamber.’

Five young men in Hungary approached a Jewish community activist on the street to tell him and his wife they are “filthy Jews” who “belong in the gas chamber,” the alleged victims told police.

The incident happened on the evening of Aug. 18 in Nyíregyháza, a city situated about 120 miles east of Budapest, the Jewish newspaper Szombat reported last week.

The perpetrators began following Daniel Rosenfeld, a local cantor and chairman of the Commemorative Committee for the Hungarian Jewish Freedom Fighters, and his wife in Nyíregyháza as they were returning from praying at the local synagogue.

“There was also spitting and yelling: ‘Filthy Jews belong in the gas chamber, off to the gas chamber with them,’” Rosenfeld told Szombat that the men said. The also shouted the Nazi salute “sieg heil,” he said.

Police began a manhunt, using closed circuit television footage, Szombat reported.

Anti-Semitic intimidation on the street is relatively rare in Hungary, where about 100,000 Jews live.