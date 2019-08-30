Lighting the way for women’s Torah learning

Rebbetzin Chana Henkin talks to Eve Harrow how she raised the level of women’s involvement and influence in all areas of Jewish life.

Rebbetzin Chana Henkin is the Founder and Dean of Nishmat, The Jeannie Schottenstein Center for Advanced Torah Study for Women.

She and her husband, Rabbi Yehuda Henkin, forged the way for the ‘yoatzot halacha’ (learned women giving advice on Jewish law) and completely raised the level of women’s involvement and influence in all areas of Jewish life.

She explains to Eve Harrow that her faith was not affected after the terror attack, when she lost her son Rabbi Eitam and his wife Naama, but the pain and loss is palpable.

As with all births, modern Israel is great suffering mixed with incalculable joy and many miracles.