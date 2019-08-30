Kenyan woman who may have murdered Jewish husband is arrested

Police in Kenya arrested the wife of a Dutch-Jewish businessman who last month went missing in Nairobi on suspicion of murdering him.

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho was placed under arrest earlier this week, the news site AD reported Thursday.

Tob Cohen, 69, was last seen on July 19. He immigrated to Kenya in 1987 as an employee of the Philips electronics firm. He went into business for himself in Kenya, opening up a successful travel agency that specialized in golf safari trip.

He married Wairimu Kamotho, 52, who was his personal assistant at the agency, in 2007.

The couple’s relationship has deteriorated in recent years and they were looking into divorcing, according to AD. They had fought frequently. After one fight earlier this year, Cohen took a picture of himself with blood dripping on his face from a wound in his forehead that he told his sister was the result of his wife shoving him forcefully. Both he and his wife subsequently filed complaints about domestic violence to police after that incident.

Wairimu Kamotho has denied any knowledge about his disappearance.

She is the owner of a hotel that she recently had built in her native city of Nyeri. The construction began without Cohen’s knowledge and developed into a business dispute that complicated their marital problems, according to the paper.