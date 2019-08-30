'You'll come back in uniform'

ZAKA founder says he told his children that 'they'll come home in uniform.'

Ron Kaufman, from 103 FM Radio, spoke with Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, a prominent figure in the haredi world and the founder and chairman of ZAKA, about the considerations expected to influence September's elections.

Meshi-Zahav previously worked as a senior official for the Eida Haharedit organization.

"I recently returned from Poland," Meshi-Zahav told Kaufman. "If we would have told people in the Holocaust that within three years, we'd have an army, we would have been considered lunatics."

According to him, "the State of Israel is a fact. Now we've reached the stage where we need to live with each other, not beside each other."

"I told my children: 'You'll come home in uniform.'"

Regarding politics, he said: "One day the haredim will thank [Blue and White leader MK] Yair Lapid for what he's done for them."