Dani Dayan: 'Anti-Semitic attacks in NYC became a plague'

Dani Dayan, Israeli Consul in NY, speaks with rabbi who was brutally attacked in Crown Heights, demands 'zero tolerance.'

Israeli Consul General in New York Dani Dayan spoke on the phone with Avraham Gopin, the Chabad hasid who was brutally attacked in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn earlier this week.

"I just spoke with R. Avraham Gopin, the Jewish Crown Heights resident that was viciously attacked with huge stones and then beaten with bare fists," Dayan tweeted. "He literally fought for his life and prevailed. Antisemitic attacks in NYC became a plague. Zero tolerance needed. #AmYisraelChai"

Gopin, 64, is the father-in-law of hasidic singer Benny Friedman, who responded: "Thank you Mr. Consul General for your concern. My father in law was very honored by your phone call. It is much appreciated by our entire family. May we all be blessed to only share good news and happy tidings from now on! L’chaim!"

On Tuesday morning, Gopin was hit in the head by a stone brick thrown at him while walking in Crown Heights. He was hospitalized with a broken nose, missing teeth, stitches on his head and lacerations on his body.